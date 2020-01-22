Former veterans benefits administrator receives six months in prison

A man trusted with veterans' medical records.is now headed to prison for abusing that trust.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jeffery Miller, 40, was sentenced to six months in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release.

Miller admitted to illegally looking at the information of six veterans, taking a picture of one patient's record, and then sending it to an acquaintance when he was working as a Veterans Benefits Administration Employee.

The veteran whose information he photographed was former West Virginia State Sen. Richard Ojeda.

"We must protect our veterans. Miller used his position with the Veterans Benefits Administration to illegally access the medical records of veterans," said United States Attorney Mike Stuart in a news release. "Medical records are protected information and veterans have an expectation and right of privacy. We will prosecute anyone who violates our veterans."

