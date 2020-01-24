Former Wayne County teacher's aide charged with battery

A former teacher's aide at an elementary school in Wayne County is facing three counts of battery.

Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale says the charges are against Donna Davis, a former teacher's aide at Kellogg Elementary,

The charges stem from an incident that happened at the school on September 13, 2019.

In a video of the incident obtained by WSAZ, Davis is seen grabbing a student who has special needs and throwing him to the ground.

We spoke to the child's parents, Kevin and Erica Maynard, who tell us the video is heartbreaking.

"You never expect this to happen to your child because you put your kid in their care and you think they're going to be safe," Erica Maynard said.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander tells us he learned of the incident on September 13, 2019 and turned the video over to CPS and prosecutors.

"It never should have happened," Alexander said.

The school district says Davis is no longer employed there.