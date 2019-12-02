Former child support office manager accused of stealing thousands

A former office manager for a Child Support Office in Boyd County is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from that agency, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Mary Pickett, 55, of Flatwoods, faces one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property (TBUT -- $10,000 or more but under $1 million and 76 counts of first-degree forgery).

Troopers say they were contacted in late September by the Boyd County Child Support contracting official about the alleged theft from the agency's payroll office. Investigators say Pickett was subsequently terminated

According to a KSP news release, “a large sum of money was taken over a period of years from the payroll account. No funds had been taken from any child support account or case.”

Investigators say Pickett “forged the name of another county official on multiple occasions to obtain more money unlawfully.”

Pickett was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury in late November. She is set to go before a judge Tuesday morning in Boyd County.

