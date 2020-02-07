Former elementary school janitor sentenced for sexual assault

A former janitor at a West Virginia elementary school has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 53-year-old Alvie Junior Napier of Huntington received the maximum possible sentence Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court.

A judge cited Napier's lack of remorse in sentencing him to serve 25 to 100 years for sexual abuse by a parent/custodian and 10 years for first-degree sexual assault.

The sentences will be served consecutively. Prior to his arrest, Napier was a custodian at West Teays Elementary School in Hurricane.

According to a criminal complaint, the abuse occurred in 2014 in Culloden.