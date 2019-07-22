Former paramedic accused of stealing narcotics on the job

A former paramedic with Putnam County Emergency Medical Services faces charges of stealing narcotics and using them on the job, Putnam County court records show.

Kelly Ray Keene of South Charleston is charged with uniform controlled substance prohibited acts and petit larceny.

According to the criminal complaint, the incidents happened in late May. Keene is accused of taking fentanyl and morphine from the narcotics safe of medic trucks.

A fellow paramedic noticed that some vials had been tampered with and notified supervisors.

Altogether, fentanyl and morphine valued at less than $1,000 was taken. It was replaced in the vials with saline solution. The incidents were captured on video, and Keene later admitted to taking the narcotics, according to the complaint.

Keene also submitted to blood and hair testing. He told investigators that he only used the drugs while at work.

Keene is not listed as a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority system.

