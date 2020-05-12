Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to civil rights violation

A former Boyd County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty in federal court to civil rights violations.

Patrick Adkins of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, admitted in U.S. District Court that he violated the rights of a woman to be free from unwanted sexual conduct.

Adkins admitted that in 2013, he requested that a female victim perform sexual acts on him, as well as asked her to destroy evidence to keep her from reporting his actions to police.

Adkins faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

