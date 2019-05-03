UPDATE: Former corrections officer found guilty of kidnapping, sexual battery

UPDATE 5/4/19 @ 2:35 p.m.

A former corrections officer in Meigs County has been found guilty of 24 charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and theft, all while in office.

Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer.

The Ohio Attorney General's office says Tucker sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers between January 2011 and November 2017.

The jury found him guilty on six counts of kidnapping, five counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted sexual battery, four counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of soliciting, one count of attempting to compel prostitution and one count of theft in office.

"This predator, masquerading as a jailer and a probation officer, should now find himself on the opposite side of iron bars,” Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Tucker's bond was revoked. A sentencing date has not yet been set in this case.

Tucker also faces further proceedings on sexually violent predator specifications contained in the indictment, which will be presented to the court.

Tucker is facing more than 100 years in prison. If Tucker is found guilty of the specifications, additional time in prison may be added to the court’s sentence.

