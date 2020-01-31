Former teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen

A former teacher for Braxton County Schools is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old child.

Tiffany Rene Balis, 38, of Exchange, West Virginia, is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, the criminal complaint states.

According to information from Braxton County Schools, Balis resigned effective Jan. 27.

The criminal complaint says Balis was “babysitting” the child when the inappropriate contact happened at her home.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Balis is not a current inmate in the jail system.