Fostering, adopting a cat during quarantine

While being in quarantine, people have adopted or are fostering dogs and cats to keep them company at home.

As more states reopen, you're probably getting out of the house more and leaving your pets behind. When you come home, you may notice some change in your pet's behavior.

Founding Owner of Clubhouse Cattitude, Rita Reimers, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips on why pet owners are beginning notice strange behavior patterns in their cats that always existed.

