Foul play suspected in Hamlin, W.Va. fire

West Virginia State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire in Hamlin that left parts of a commercial building destroyed.

Officials from the Hamlin Fire Department say the building appeared to be broken into from the back and the fire was set in the front of the building.

Early Saturday morning Hamlin, West Hamlin Fire and Duval Fire departments responded to the call along Route 3.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the main contents of the building.

Fire officials say the owner of the commercial property was trying to open up a business when the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

No one was injured in the fire.