Four Leap Day babies born at KDMC

It was a baby boom that won't happen for at least another four years.

Four babies were born Saturday, Leap Day, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.

Hospital officials say they can't remember that many being born on the day that only comes around every four years.

"She'll probably hate it, but she gets two birthdays!" laughed new mom Lexi Berry. Baby Myla's birth is extra special for Lexi because she was told she could never have children after she was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.

"They said I had a low chance of ever having kids, and then I had her on Leap Day," said Berry. "She's a miracle," added dad Josh Malone.

"I was hoping he wouldn't be born on Leap Day," said Rebecca Holbrook about her son, Sawyer. "But everyone was like, 'Oh but it's good luck!'"

"We had four healthy babies and four healthy mommies," said OB-GYN Brian Frederick. "It's hard to argue with that on any day, but it's cool to be on a leap year."