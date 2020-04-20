Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, three of the four deaths are elderly women who were patients at Eldercare Nursing Home in Ripley.

The fourth death is an 85-year-old woman in Monongalia County.

This brings the state's total deaths to 24.

The DHHR says to date, there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 902 positive and 21,253 negative.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

Officials say case surveillance at the local health department level may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state,as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

