Four arraigned in St. Albans theft ring

Four people were arraigned after allegedly taking thousands of dollars worth of tools from the garage of a man who had been put in a nursing home.

Robin Jackson, 51, of St. Albans, was charged with multiple felony counts, including grand larceny and exploiting an elderly person.

William Aliff Jr., 43, of St. Albans, Mary Ann Malcolm, 45, of Charleston, and David Malcolm, 45, of Charleston, were charged with lesser counts including conspiracy and receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Deputies say the items were sold for money or traded for drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, Robin Jackson took items from her father's garage. She later told police that her father did not allow her into the garage because she was a drug addict.

Deputies say Jackson traded and pawned fishing equipment, tools, and a generator that all had her father's name on them.

Jackson's bail has been set at $10,000 cash only. The other three have a bond set of $2,000 or ten percent cash each.