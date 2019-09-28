Four arrested following Kanawha County break-in

Two men who tried to get away from deputies on a stolen side-by-side are now facing charges.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the pair had spools of wire and other stolen equipment with them.

The items were taken from a building along Coco Road in Elkview on Sept. 6.

As a result of an investigation by the sheriff's department, four people are facing charges in connection to the break-in.

Joshua Myers, 28 of Clendenin, and Roger Stevens, Sr., 51 of Elkview are charged with transferring or receiving stolen property.

Brandon Weese, 23 of Elkview, and Cody Bowen, 23 of Clendenin, are charged with breaking and entering.

All four have been arrested.

More charges could be filed as a result of this case.