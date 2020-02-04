UPDATE l Bridge reopens after four car crash

UPDATE 02/04/2020 @ 8:31 a.m..

The Nitro-Saint Albans Bridge is back open after a four car crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m.

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries because of the crash. Right now, it's unclear how many people were taken to the hospital or the extent of their injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ, Center Street at the Nitro-Saint Albans Bridge is shut down because of a four car crash.

Emergency crews are at the crash.

No word on if anyone is injured because of the accident.

