UPDATE l Road reopens after four car crash

UPDATE 12/19/19 @ 8:29 a.m..

Pennsylvania Avenue in Mink Shoals is back open after a four car crash early Thursday morning.

It happened near Shoals Elementary School just after 7:30 a.m.

Kanawha County dispatchers say there were only minor injuries related to the crash.

Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down in both directions for about 10 minutes so the cars could be removed from the road.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/19/19

A four car crash shut down a road in front of an elementary school Thursday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell WSAZ Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down in both directions near Shoals Elementary School as crews worked to treat minor injuries related to the crash.

