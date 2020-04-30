Four children dead, one missing as Amish buggy swept away by water

Four children are dead and another is missing after the Amish horse and buggy they were in was swept away as they attempted to cross a low-water bridge.

An adult was able to make it to the bank and survived.

Kentucky State Police say it happened in the Owingsville area of Bath County, Ky. a little before 5 Wednesday evening. Five children and one adult were in a buggy being pulled by a horse when they attempted to cross a low-water bridge in the midst of high water from heavy rains.

The horse and buggy were swept away, as were all six people inside. The bodies of the four children were found hours later. Search crews are still on scene through the overnight hours Thursday morning, searching for the fifth child.