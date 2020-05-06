Four daycare employees test positive for COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Parents were notified and children were sent home from two daycare facilities in Kanawha County Wednesday after an employee in each center tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Of the 241 tested during drive-thru testing events in Charleston over the weekend, Dr. Young says five patients tested positive, including four daycare employees.

The fifth positive case was not associated with any daycare facility.

Two of the those facilities, Oakhurst First Presbyterian Child Development Center in South Charleston and Morris Enrichment Center in Charleston, have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain closed until further notice.

The other, Fort Hill Child Development Center and the West Virginia National Guard Child Development Center, have been open as critical access child care centers. Dr. Young says parents were immediately notified to come get their children from the facilities Wednesday.

After a thorough cleaning and testing of employees, Dr. Young says the centers may be able to reopen as early as next week.

Young said families should make their children’s physicians aware of the possible exposure.

Appointments for testing may be made by calling the KCHD Coronavirus hotline at 304-348-1088.

Young says the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department plans to continue to test day care workers, as Gov. Justice directed Wednesday with an executive order.

Officials say 279 daycare workers have been tested so far for COVID-19.

With more than 120 facilities in Kanawha County, officials anticipate somewhere between 1,500 to 2,000 workers now require mandatory testing.

Two more drive-thru testing events have been scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week.

The first will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Montgomery, West Virginia at 706 3rd Avenue.

The second is taking place at West Virginia State University in Institute in the student union parking lot. Testing will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health department officials say for both event appointments must be made prior to arrival.