Four employees at Ravenswood company test positive for COVID-19

A company in Ravenswood, West Virginia announced Friday that four employees have tested positive for coronoavirus.

Constellium Rolled Products, LLC Ravenswood says it is following CDC and health department guidelines and has taken necessary precautions concerning quarantines.

"We are taking several precautions to protect our workforce including regular disinfecting of work areas," said Buddy Stemple, CEO. "I am proud of all who work at Constellium Ravenswood for their courage and dedication thus far in this crisis. You can imagine that operating in this environment with 1200 people and 68 acres under roof is a challenge. I want to thank each of them."

According to the company, many of its products are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company say its customers supply medical devices, masks, and ventilators. The CEO says his company supplies the transportation markets which haul goods to market, as well as our aerospace and US Defense customers.

