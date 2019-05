Four people have died after a fire burned through a home early Friday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The fire happened before 2 Friday morning at a home on Township Rd. 336 northeast of Ironton.

The Perry Township fire chief tells WSAZ there were four people found dead. There is no word on the victims ages.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for more information as it becomes available.