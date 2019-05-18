Four men arrested in Kentucky child predator sting

Four people are in jail after an undercover child predator sting in Franklin County, Kentucky.

The two-day "Operation Shielded Child" was conducted by the state attorney general's Cyber Crimes Unit.

The unit says their mission is to "arrest those who seek sex with children online and produce, possess or distribute child pornography."

Investigators arrested Jarrett Hoskins, 23, of Lexington, on two counts of promoting human trafficking with a victim under the age of 18, and the unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

A release says Ricky Cornish Jr., 32, of Frankfort, and Joseph Leavitt, 34, of Frankfort, were also charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor, while Michael Stewart, 46, of Sacramento, Kentucky, was charged with three counts and also drug possession charges.

"I would like to thank my team of dedicated investigators and our law enforcement partners for helping to make another 'Operation Shielded Child' sting a success," Attorney General Andy Beshear said. "The team in the Office of the Attorney General is unwavering in their commitment to protect children."

Beshear said Kentuckians have a moral and legal responsibility to report instances of cyber crime to his office, which can be done by calling 866-524-3672 or emailing DCIForce@ky.gov. Information can be shared anonymously.

The Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff, Franklin County Jail, Lexington Police Department and Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in the investigation.