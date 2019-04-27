Four shot, injured at Southern California Chabad synagogue on last day of Passover

Four people were struck in a shooting at a Chabad synagogue in Poway, a northern suburb of San Diego, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The violence, reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., took place at Chabad of Poway, which had promoted an 11:00 a.m. "Passover Holiday Celebration" online. The Chabad synagogue serves as a community center for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The extent of the injuries were unknown. Motive was also unclear.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department stated on Twitter, "A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue."

Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Meleen told reporters at the scene there were "varying" injuries and that the victims had been hospitalized. "We’re confident that there are no shooters that are outstanding."

The FBI was also on the scene, according to Davene Butler, spokeswoman for the bureau's San Diego office. "We are working closely with our local partners at this time," she said.