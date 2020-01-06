Four vehicles involved in a crash on I-64 in Charleston

UPDATE 1/6/20 @ 8:40 a.m..

All eastbound lanes of I-64 are back open in Charleston after a multi-vehicle crash.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/6/20

Two lanes of I-64 East in Charleston are shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened just before 6:45 a.m. Monday at mile marker 58 near the Oakwood Road interchange.

According to the South Charleston Fire Department, it was a chain reaction crash involving two cars, a van and a commercial truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The slow and middle eastbound lanes are shut down, but the Oakwood Road interchange is open to traffic.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.