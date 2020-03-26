Fourth judicial employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Kanawha County

More possible evidence of community spread of the coronavirus has been confirmed by the Kanawha County Health Department.

Officials say another person who worked inside the Judicial Building has tested positive for the novel virus.

It was first reported on Saturday that a member of the judicial branch had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That person was immediately isolated at the hospital.

At that time, the Kanawha County Commission ordered that the Judicial Building close to the public immediately.

Since then, a total of four employees in the building have been diagnosed.

Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Dr. Sherri Young will join officials from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission to give an update on the latest COVID-19 developments at 2:30 at the health department.

