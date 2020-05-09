"Free Ohio Now" protests pop up all over state

The chillier weather didn't stop neighbors in Jackson, Ohio from making their voices heard in the midst of a pandemic.

“I understand I want everybody to be safe most definitely,” Jackson-native and “Free Ohio Now” protest organizer J.F. Rupert said. “I don't anyone to get sick and I don't anyone to die but I also don't want rights taken away. And I don't want to infringe upon the masses because of a few people.”

Rupert organized one of over 30 “Free Ohio Now” rallies held simultaneously around Ohio, including one in Pomeroy and one at the Ohio statehouse in Columbus.

Protesters at these rallies say that they don't want the pandemic to be a pathway to losing the checks and balances of government.

“The governor and the health director have ultimate power it seems and that is not the way it's supposed to work in the constitution and that's not the way it's supposed to work in the constitution of the State of Ohio,” Rupert said.

Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston did respond to protesters in a press release asking them to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"These guidelines may be the very same issues that you dislike; be assured, the JCHD shares your dislike of the current pandemic sweeping across the world, and dislikes the reality we are in right now where measures like these need to be recommended,” Aston said in the release. “But we will keep doing so, because when people follow these guidelines, human lives can be saved."

