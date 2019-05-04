Free dental care bus comes to Floyd County

Going to the dentist is a necessity. However, dental care can be too expensive for some people.

"The dentist is something that can be very expensive if not covered. A lot of people can't afford dental care," says Executive Director of God's Appalachian Partnership John Morris.

That is why God's Appalachian Partnership teamed up with the North American Mission Board to bring the dentist to McDowell.

"We are offering this free dental clinic for those who need it in our area," says Morris.

Dr. Allan Valentine is one of many volunteers who donated his time to help the people of Eastern Kentucky.

"My favorite part is Knowing that these people are receiving care that they wouldn't otherwise be able to get," says Dr. Valentine.

The volunteers consisted of dentists, dental hygienists, and several nurses.

Dr. Valentine says he not only enjoys fixing peoples teeth and giving them a lasting smile but he hopes to fix someone's heart.

"While we work on them we can talk about how the Lord can bless them," says Dr. Valentine.

Morris says that he hopes to have the dental bus back again in the near future.