Free dental clinic helps to provide children with healthy smile

Having a healthy smile can help to boost overall confidence and can have health benefits. Friday, dentists with Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery worked to make sure all children have a bright, beautiful smile.

This is the second year Marshall Health has hosted a free dental clinic during National Children's Dental Health Month.

It was part of 'Give Kids A Smile' Day, which is a national initiative founded by the American Dental Association. Marshall Health hosted a free dental clinic, open to under-insured children.

Dentists say events like this are important to ensure children have access to these types of services.

"It's very important to particularly start out at an early age," said Dr. William Myers. "If we can identify problems at earlier ages, then they are much easier to repair and it provides us an opportunity to work with the children and to get them more acclimated into a dental environment."

For some children, it was their first visit to the dentist, which can be very scary and intimidating.

"Some of them are very frightened," Myers said. "It's a new experience for them. We try to calm them as much as we can."

In addition to the free services provided, dentists say it is also a chance for them to teach parents and children about healthy dental habits, like brushing and flossing.

Amber Copley brought her daughter, Penny, to the event, saying she is starting school this year and needed a checkup before then.

"It was just a good opportunity to bring her here before she starts school and get that done," Copley said. "Even though she didn't really like it too much, I've really enjoyed it. It was good for her."

Isabella the therapy dog was also on hand at the event to help calm children's nerves.

"I think it helped her a lot having her here honestly," Copley said about her daughter. "She's real attached to our animals so having an animal here was pretty helpful, I think."

"It is a calming and relaxing diversion for them, and it gives them something else to think about," Myers said.

The dental clinic was open to children under the age of 18.

"If we can get the children at an early age and they can see that it's a non-traumatic event and that things are easy, then we can hopefully help them to be able to be a better patient," Myers said. "If we are able to do preventative care, then yes, it would be really nice if you can prevent them from having major problems down the road."