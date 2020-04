First responders can get a free COVID-19 test Wednesday through Friday.

Pikeville Medical Center, in partnership with the Pike County Health Department, will provide the tests free of charge to police officers, firefighters, and EMTs from across the region.

Testing will be conducted at the drive-thru next to the PMC pharmacy from 8 a.m. to 4 pm.

First responders do not have to be pre-registered, and you do not have to be a Pike County resident.