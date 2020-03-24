Free health clinic asking for donations to resume operations

A free health clinic in West Virginia is currently asking for donations after the COVID-19 pandemic has depleted their resources and budget.
According to a Facebook post from West Virginia Health Right, the organization have seen a 400% increase in need over the past ten days.

WV Health Right says they will spend an average year’s entire budget for medications in the next 8 weeks.

A donation page is set up on WV Health Right's Facebook page.

WV Health Right is located at 1520 Washington Street East in Charleston.

 