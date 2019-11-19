Free holiday parking expanded in city of Charleston

The city of Charleston is hoping free parking can be a small incentive to create some big business downtown this holiday season.

The city of Charleston will host six weekends of free parking at meters beginning Nov. 30.

Monday night, Charleston City Council approved six "Citizen Appreciation Parking." On those Saturdays, parking will be waived at all metered on street parking spaces.

Those days include Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.

"We want to incentivize folks to shop local this holiday season," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a news release. "We have expanded free parking this year from four Saturdays to six Saturdays. By providing free Saturday parking at our meters citywide, we hope to help drive traffic to our local retailers and restaurants."

