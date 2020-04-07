Free meals program suspended in Chesapeake for safety concerns

With schools forced to close because of the COVID-19 crisis, many communities have found ways to keep kids from going hungry.

The free meals program has been suspended in Chesapeake, Ohio due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one meal program for children is temporarily shutting down, because officials says even that's not safe right now.

The Chesapeake, Ohio school board president says he feels bad about suspending the service, but he says it's almost impossible to keep a safe distance preparing and and passing out the meals.

Since schools in Ohio were ordered to close last month, volunteers and school workers have been preparing more than 300 meals three days a week at Chesapeake Elementary School.

Parents would drive up in the parking lot and be handed the bagged meals through their car window.

Board President Arthur Suiter says with 10 to 12 people a day working on this, it just didn't feel safe for those involved.

"We don't know exactly what's going to happen," Suiter said. "We know it is getting more prevalent in Lawrence County."

Suiter says they made the call to suspend that service for two weeks following the guidelines from the surgeon general. And with numbers of positive COVID-19 tests growing in Lawrence County, he says he feels like it has the potential to get significantly worse in the coming days. He said suspending the free meal service is the responsible thing to do for now.

"It's coming, and we just want to be sure all of our people are safe," Suiter said. "We feel really bad we couldn't continue the program, but we hope to go back to it in a couple weeks if this hits a crest."

Suiter says NECCO foster care in South Point will be offering student lunches from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Chesapeake Elementary has also cancelled its scheduled homework packet drop-offs. Parents and students are being asked to hold onto those until further notice.

