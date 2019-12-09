Free parking and shuttle service offered at Ky. governor's inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Free public parking and a shuttle service will be offered Tuesday for Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s inauguration in Frankfort, according to the inauguration committee.
The swearing-in ceremony for the Commonwealth’s 61st inauguration ceremony begins at 2 p.m., with several events leading up to that.
Free Frankfort parking and shuttle information includes:
Free Public Parking/Inaugural Breakfast Reception
- Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, 100 W. Broadway St.
- Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero St..
- Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero St.
- Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main St.
Worship Service
- First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 316 Ann St.
- Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero St..
- Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero St.
- Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main St.
Parade and Swearing-In Ceremony
- Capitol Avenue and Capitol steps, 700 Capitol Ave.
- Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS, also known as the Human Resource Building), 275 E. Main St. parking lot *shuttles available
Grand March
- Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capitol Ave.
- State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at 861 Old
- Lawrenceburg Road open after 5 p.m.for Inaugural Ball, Capitol Grounds, 700 Capitol Ave.
- State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at 861 Old Lawrenceburg Road, open after 5 p.m.
Free Shuttle Services
- Cabinet for Health and Family Services building, 275 E. Main St., to Todd/Logan Street 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- 300 Sower Building, 300 Sower Blvd., to Todd/Logan Street: Once Cabinet for Health and Family Services building lot is full, additional parking and shuttle service will be available here until 5:30 p.m.
Many streets in Frankfort will be closed at times throughout the day Tuesday and Monday evening to prepare for the event. Only vehicles with permits will be allowed in the area during that time.
Officials encourage inaugural attendees to adhere to parking and street closure signage to prevent impeding traffic flow.
For a complete list of all street closures, public parking areas, shuttle services and a map of the parade route, please visit.