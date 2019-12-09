Free parking and shuttle service offered at Ky. governor's inauguration

Free public parking and a shuttle service will be offered Tuesday for Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s inauguration in Frankfort, according to the inauguration committee.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Commonwealth’s 61st inauguration ceremony begins at 2 p.m., with several events leading up to that.

Free Frankfort parking and shuttle information includes:

Free Public Parking/Inaugural Breakfast Reception



Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, 100 W. Broadway St.



Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero St..



Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero St.



Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main St.

Worship Service



First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 316 Ann St.



Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, 500 Mero St..



Transportation Cabinet building parking garage, 200 Mero St.



Sullivan Square parking garage, 250 W. Main St.

Parade and Swearing-In Ceremony



Capitol Avenue and Capitol steps, 700 Capitol Ave.



Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS, also known as the Human Resource Building), 275 E. Main St. parking lot *shuttles available

Grand March



Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capitol Ave.



State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at 861 Old

Lawrenceburg Road open after 5 p.m.for Inaugural Ball, Capitol Grounds, 700 Capitol Ave.



State Capitol parking structure, enter at the bottom level at 861 Old Lawrenceburg Road, open after 5 p.m.

Free Shuttle Services

