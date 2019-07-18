Free pool admission offered during heat wave

With the heat index forecast to be in triple digits this weekend, people will be able to get into the Ravenswood City Pool for free the next few days.

The free admission will start during normal hours Friday and go through the end of the pool day on Sunday, according to the Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation.

Parks and recreation officials also say they’re restocking the concession stand to make sure plenty of food and cold drinks are available.

The weekend forecast is calling for air temperatures around 95 degrees, with the heat index 100 degrees and higher in much of our region.

