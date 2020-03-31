Free workouts to do at home

(WSAZ) -- Since gyms are closed, you may be wondering how to get your daily workout in.
Chris Lane shares free workouts from trainers who have been on Studio 3!
Coach Chris Lane spoke with us about free classes you can take while you're at home.
Brown Dog Yoga
Featuring: Weekly home/outdoor based workouts, challenges, and nutrition/wellness tips
Instagram: @browndogyoga
Website: browndogyoga.com
Email: info@browndogyoga.com
Randi Green of RLG Fitness
Featuring: Weekly Live workouts and yoga, 7 day trial of RLG Fitness Online
Instagram: @randilynngreene
Website: linktr.ee/randilynngreene
Email: rlgfitnessstudio@gmail.com
Jodi Mallory, MS, CPT
Featuring: Daily home based workouts, weekly IGTV bootcamps, nutrition/wellness tips
Instagram: @jodimallory02
Website: mytransformationstartstoday.com/JodiMallory
Email: JodiMallory02@gmail.com
Chris Lane, MS, CSCS, CPT
Featuring: Free Body Weight training program delivered via training app
Simply download Train Heroic app, use access code: COVIDWOD
Instagram: @coachchrislane
Website: weareboombox.com
Email: chris@weareboombox.com
If you would like to make a donation to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, you can do so at WHO.int.