Free workouts to do at home

Since gyms are closed, you may be wondering how to get your daily workout in.

Chris Lane shares free workouts from trainers who have been on Studio 3!

Coach Chris Lane spoke with us about free classes you can take while you're at home.

Brown Dog Yoga

Featuring: Weekly home/outdoor based workouts, challenges, and nutrition/wellness tips

Instagram: @browndogyoga

Website: browndogyoga.com

Email: info@browndogyoga.com

Randi Green of RLG Fitness

Featuring: Weekly Live workouts and yoga, 7 day trial of RLG Fitness Online

Instagram: @randilynngreene

Website: linktr.ee/randilynngreene

Email: rlgfitnessstudio@gmail.com

Jodi Mallory, MS, CPT

Featuring: Daily home based workouts, weekly IGTV bootcamps, nutrition/wellness tips

Instagram: @jodimallory02

Website: mytransformationstartstoday.com/JodiMallory

Email: JodiMallory02@gmail.com

Chris Lane, MS, CSCS, CPT

Featuring: Free Body Weight training program delivered via training app

Simply download Train Heroic app, use access code: COVIDWOD

Instagram: @coachchrislane

Website: weareboombox.com

Email: chris@weareboombox.com

If you would like to make a donation to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, you can do so at WHO.int.