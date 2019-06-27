Freedom Fest underway in downtown Logan

You don't have to wait until the fourth of July to celebrate freedom.

Freedomfest in downtown Logan runs through Saturday night when the event will be capped off with fireworks.

Downtown Logan is looking festive, already decked out in red, white and blue, all as part of the celebration of West Virginia's Freedom Fest.

The event continues through Saturday night when fireworks will happen at dusk.

Other entertainment scheduled is:

Thursday, June 27: Bon Jovi Tribute Band

Friday, June 28: Restless Heart

Saturday, June 29: David Nail

WQBE Movie Night and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 29.

