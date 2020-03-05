Friday wintry comeback

TGIF temperatures in 30s wind chills 20s



Frequent snow flurries/few snow squalls



Lower vision in snow but melting on paved surfaces

It’s hard to imagine what’s coming on Friday after straight 60-degree days! Indeed spring flowers are bursting, lawns are growing and tree pollens are just now beginning their 2+ month rampage.

But while a southern storm loaded with moisture is missing us (its cloud shield gets credit for our breathtaking orangey sunset), a clipper system diving in from the Great Lakes promises a Friday of blustery, cold winds and frequent snow flurries and snow showers.

Oddly, when the clipper funnels its energy into the southern storm, the rendezvous of the two over the Atlantic Ocean will sponsor a rare “bomb cyclone” at sea. Such a merger is often responsible for a blizzard along the I-95 corridor from DC through Philly to NYC and Boston. But in this case as a fitting kick in the pants to snow lovers this winter, the bomb will explode too far at sea to bring heavy snow to the mainland.

In our region, the merger process that leads to the bomb will spawn an army of snow showers and flurries all day long into Friday evening. Away from the mountains where most of us live, that spells a day of melting snow on paved surfaces like roads and walkways since air and ground temperatures while cold will be above freezing in the mid-30s.

Now by nightfall, any snow showers that persist will have a colder air mass to work with, so a coating of snow on roads and sidewalks would be more plausible. We will need to watch for black ice on Friday night just like last Friday.

All the while, snow will pepper down in the West Virginia mountains Friday until Saturday morning. For low-mountain towns like Elkins, Buckhannon, Webster Springs, Beckley, Richwood and Lewisburg, to name a few, snow accumulations of 2”-6” will be common with blowing and drifting snow making for poor travel conditions. Naturally at the higher elevations at ski lodge country, a deeper snow will lay down 8” or more by Saturday with both Canaan Valley and Snowshoe at risk for 10” at the Top of the World. Ski-lightful for sure!

