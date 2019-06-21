Friday is the first day of summer

For some, it may have felt like summer for the last few weeks, but Friday marks the summer solstice, the official start of the season.

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year for anyone living north of the equator.

The sun will rise earlier and set later than usual, resulting in more daylight hours.

Many people around the world celebrate the summer solstice with music and festivities.

In England, thousands of people are expected to converge on Stonehenge.

