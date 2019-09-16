Friendly Fire performs in Studio 3

Friendly Fire is an energetic, harmonious, and multi-layered pop/rock band hailing from the Jewel City.

Friendly Fire in Studio 3.

The band was founded in the late summer of 2015.

Friendly Fire consists of Hank Berlin, James 'JC' Harless, Daniel Beam and Colten Settle.

They write and sing songs about heartbreak, alienation, new beginnings, and desperation.

The band has been grinding the West Virginia circuit, as well as making their way down the east coast through the Carolinas, with other regional rockers Scroungehound, Hurl Brickbat, and Cutler Station.