Friends and family honoring community leader in Putnam County who suddenly passed away

A man who dedicated his life to preventing teen substance abuse in Putnam County passed away suddenly on Monday.

O'Dell passed away while he was swimming in the pool at the YMCA in Teays Valley. Friends and family say he suffered a medical emergency.

Most of his work was centered in Putnam County. O'Dell was the director of the Putnam Wellness Coalition, a group that was formed to educate teenagers about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

O'Dell spent his time going into schools to speak to students, setting up fundraising events for the coalition and participating in different promotions around prom and graduation time. That's just to name a few.

Evan Young, who worked with O'Dell for many years, says they just wrapped up an event for Cinco de Mayo over the weekend that was geared toward making sure kids had a safe and fun environment. Most of the proceeds from the event went to the Putnam Wellness Coalition.

"Sunday was Cinco de Mayo," Young said. "One of the crazy ideas I came up at one of the coalition meetings was having a sober social on Cinco de Mayo for recovering addicts and to show our youth there is a fun way to celebrate. We had a fun time. We were paddle-boarding on the river, we had a taco party. Bill was the last person to leave that night. He helped me pack up the van with all the equipment."

During his time at the coalition, O'Dell was instrumental in helping pass the Social Host Ordinance in the county, which made it illegal for adults to knowingly provide a space for kids to drink alcohol or use drugs.

He also worked with different chapters of Students Against Destructive Decisions groups in the schools in the county.

Those are just a few examples of the work he did with teenagers during the years in the county.

"Bill was one of the best people I have ever known in my life. He was an amazing mentor and friend," said Alisha Dumrongkietiman, who works on the Putnam Wellness Coalition. "He was an amazing mentor and friend. He was a strong, Christian man. He loved his family. We know all about them. We had a very close relationship even though it was more of a work, community-based, volunteer relationship. We considered ourselves family."

Friends say O'Dell also helped with a summer camp called Teen Institute. Several years ago, Margo Friend, Adolescent Health Initiative Director of the United Way of Central West Virginia, set up a fund for Teen Institute in Bill's honor at The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

The Teen Institute aims to help teens become leaders when it comes to helping their peers say no to alcohol, drugs and violence. Students from Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam counties participate in it.

"He has worked in the prevention field for many years, basically his entire working career," Dumrongkietiman said. "Because of that, the ripple effect of his passing is already so apparent because of the wonderful stories people are sharing."

"He was just one of those stead-fast individuals," Young said. "He was a pillar in Putnam County. That pillar is gone, but with all of us here putting it up together, I think we can continue to hold that corner in place here in Putnam County."

Aside from his work, those who knew O'Dell say his love for his family was strong.

Now, those who work with him on the coalition say they will continue to work in his honor and keep his mission going to make Putnam County a better place to live, work, play, go to school and raise a family.

No service arrangements have been announced yet.