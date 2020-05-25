Friends and family mourn drowning of Mingo County teenager

The body of a teenage boy was found in the Russel Fork River near Elkhorn Sunday after he was reported missing. Mingo Central High School released the sad news, that student's name was Alex Smith.

Jacob Ray is one of Smith's friends. He said Smith, himself and friends went to the pool point area of Elkhorn, Kentucky to cliff jump.

Ray said one friend jumped in first and Smith jumped after.

"Tanner jumps off and Alex goes right behind him and I just saw him come up slow,' said Ray. "I knew something was wrong, I saw the current start to take him so I did all I knew to do and that was just jump in to try and save him."

Ray said the current was too strong and so cold, with every stroke he swam, he could not make it to Alex.

"I listened to him try to beg me for his life and beg me to save him and make it to him and I watched him take his last breath and go under and not come back up." said Ray.

Alex's sister Courtney Wheeler is in the military. She said it has been so hard she would not see her younger brother's smile anymore.

"He was a goofball loved going riding he was always smiling he was always happy there was not a mean bone in his body," said Wheeler.

Smith had many friends. Some of them met up at Mingo Central High School, where he was going to be a senior. They shared stories and prayed with each other.

"I just want to thank him for everything he has done for this community. I wish him the best and I hope he rests in peace," said Shane Adkins

"Him always laughing and smiling and always riding up just riding up wanting to hangout," said Scott Canterbury.

"We have our whole group of friends, but he was the glue of it," said Logan Adkins.

"Always had good memories with him, always fun and happy," said Christopher Baker.

"I'd give him the biggest hug. I'm so sorry. I am so sorry that I could not just jump back in that water," said Tanner Belcher.

"He will be missed by a lot because he was loved by a lot," said Casey Osborne.

"There was not a person that he met that he did not like," said Dale Workman.

"His family they are just hurting and I wish I could take that from them and I wish I could have brought their baby home to them," said Smith.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Smith's death was a drowning in Breaks Interstate Park in Kentucky. The park said all areas of the park are open but warned the Russell Fork river is high and cold.

