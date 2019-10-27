Friends say Kentucky crash victim died on her wedding day

Officials in Montgomery County were called to the scene of fatal wreck Saturday afternoon on Hwy 1050 near US 460.

According to the sheriff's office, two vehicles collided head-on.

The Montgomery County Coroner says 19-year-old Hannah Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to UK hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

WKYT has learned through friends of Brooks that Saturday was supposed to be her wedding day.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating, they do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor. However, they say weather and road conditions may be a contributing factor in the crash.

