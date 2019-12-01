Front of building collapses in downtown Portsmouth

The front side of a building in a popular part of downtown Portsmouth collapsed overnight Saturday.

Main Street Portsmouth says the building is on the 500 block of Second Street.

Crews first responded to the building Saturday evening when about 20 bricks fell. The area was roped off as a precaution.

There are several businesses around this area, and the popular Winterfest is set up just down the street.

Festival officials say the incident will not impact Winterfest festivities.

The owners tell Main Street Portsmouth they are optimistic that they will be able to rebuild.

No injuries have been reported.

