UPDATE | Frontier outage resolved in Mingo County

UPDATE 6/24/19 @ 1:40 p.m.

The Frontier Communications outage that affected people in the Kermit area has been resolved, Mingo County 911 dispatchers said Monday.

In case of an emergency, residents may resume calling 911.

A Frontier Communications outage in Mingo County means more than 750 people can’t call 911, county dispatchers say.

The outage happened Monday in the Kermit area.

Anyone with an emergency is asked to go to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

Anyone with an emergency is asked to go to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.


