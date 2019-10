Disney Frozen Jr. is presented by First Stage Theater.

Disney Frozen Jr. in Studio 3.

You can watch the show this weekend at the Huntington High Auditorium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Adults are $12. Kids 12 and under are $10.

First Stage Theater Company is a non profit children’s theater. This is their 30th year.