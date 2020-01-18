Ft. Gay becomes first West Virginia 2nd Amendment sanctuary town

In a movement that has spread to several counties across our region, one community has become the first town in West Virginia to individually pass a resolution to be a Second Amendment sanctuary town.

Ft. Gay passed the resolution Friday during a council meeting.

On Tuesday, Putnam County became the first West Virginia county to pass the resolution.

Many counties in Kentucky, and some in Ohio have also passed resolutions in support of the Second Amendment.

The movement sweeping across our region comes after it started in Virginia over concerns about gun restriction legislation.

