Funding secured to help future of Huntington Tri-State Airport

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced $11 million in state and federal funding to make some major improvements to the basic infrastructure of Huntington Tri-State Airport in Wayne County.

Huntington Tri-State Airport in Wayne County, West Virginia, will receive $11 million in state and federal funding for repairs to a hillside the occurred near the FAA required runway safety area.

That includes repairing a pond that is not draining and a hillside that has slipped and endangered the FAA required runway safety area.

"Airports are our heart," Gov. Justice said. "They are our life blood. They are the very first thing that we have to have to start growth. It's airports, it's schools, it's roads, and from there all the other stuff just seems to fall in place."

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, a West Virginia Republican, was able to secure $10 million in federal funds the became available when Justice guaranteed to match with $1 million of state money.

"People can get to a big city quickly and come home to live the life that you know we all have here," Miller said. "Where people are warm and the mountains are beautiful and the rivers and our lakes are gorgeous. We want people coming here."

Justice did not know where the state money came from, saying the commerce department was able to free it. It will be used for the first phase of repair projects at the airport to be completed in spring 2020.

"It's going to allow us to bring that runway safety back out to the federal regulation," Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown said. "To provide a safe atmosphere for our aircraft coming in and out, and of course our traveling customers that are coming out."

Brown said this is the first step in allowing the airport to expand its runway to attract more airlines and flights. During the past eight years, the airport has repaired its runway pavement, apron area and upgraded to LED lighting.