Funeral held for man found dead in shallow Floyd County grave

Monday was a tough day for an Eastern Kentucky family, as they said goodbye to a man loved by so many.

Police found 26-year-old Jordan Tackett buried last week in a shallow grave.

Family members spent nearly two months searching for him.

Monday was his funeral.

"He always was my best friend and will always be," said James Nunemaker.

Family and friends only have the good times to hang onto now.

Those will serve as their lasting memories of Tackett.

"No matter if he's gone or not he will still be my best friend," James pointed out.

James says he held a strong bond with Jordan.

"When we were together, we would talk for hours," recalled James.

Before family reported him missing, James asked Jordan an important question.

"Two weeks before he went missing I asked him to be in my wedding, to be my best man. He said yes and I canceled my wedding and everything after he went missing," explained James.

Family members last saw him in February. Still, they stayed hopeful for someone would find him alive.

"He was full of life. Every time he would see me he would wrap his arms around me," recalled George Hunter.

Last week police found Jordan buried in a shallow grave in the Wayland community.

George is Jordan's uncle.

"I wish he wouldn't have had to die like that," said George.

He says Jordan did not have an aggressive character.

"That's what I don't understand. He wasn't violent. He wasn't that kind of person," George pointed out.

Late last week police charged Wesley Martin with murder.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing one week from Monday.

A judge set Martin's bond at two million dollars.

George and James sent one message to him.

"He doesn't even deserve jail time. He deserves to be dead," said James.

"I think the man should get the death penalty," added George.

As for the future, family and friends are praying for justice.

Services were held at Hall Funeral Home Chapel and Jordan Tackett was taken to Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.