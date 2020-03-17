Funeral homes make accomodations to practice social distancing

While some families are looking to lay loved ones to rest, they're struggling with making arrangements after recent announcements of travel restrictions and limiting large crowds.

"The last thing that any of us wants is for a funeral or wedding to be the cause of somebody else dying," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Due to recent recommendations from the CDC to not gather in groups of 10 or more, many families are looking to postpone funeral services.

"We would just ask, that's a very difficult situation. Your actions will impact the safety of your family, your loved ones and those who don't even know," DeWine said.

"It's good for closure and start the grieving process," said Beth Wallace-McNearney, funeral director of Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio.

They'll be making changes to how they're services are provided in the coming weeks.

"We are going to stream funeral services," said Wallace-McNearney. "So that way the families can still be present and limit the funeral service if they have it here in the building to just immediate family."

They're planning to limit visitation to groups of 10, which will allow everyone to schedule time to pay tribute to loved ones.

"We would accommodate each family member or friend that would want to say their final goodbyes," said Wallace-McNearney. "We would just extend out the visitation times and those time frames."

DeWine says there is light at the end of the tunnel for everyone making accommodations and sacrifices for the betterment of others.

"The sun is going to come out again," DeWine said. "We're going to get back to normal."

Graveside services allow for more flexibility as people can spread out.

In the meantime, the banquet room will be unavailable to practice social distancing.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is allowing clients to do business over the phone. They can even do FaceTime or video conferences to show you products if you aren't comfortable coming into the office.

