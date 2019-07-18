Fusion a/c employee getting ready for big heat wave

With a major heat wave headed for the Tri-State Area, air conditioners are set to play a much larger role in the household.

Blake Moore working on an outdoor air conditioner unit at a house in Hurricane.

For Blake Moore, a serviceman for Fusion Heating & Cooling, his whole attitude toward it is "bring it on."

“I absolutely love it because job security,” Moore said. “This is a good business, good career field to be in, especially if you can take the heat or the cold. When it gets this hot outside, nobody likes to be sweaty, nobody likes to be overheated, and nobody likes their house above 76. When that sun comes out.”

Moore has been working for Fusion for three years. When he gets into any given house, he typically climb into hot attics, works in the hot sun and dives into crawlspaces which he actually enjoys more than you might think.

“My favorite application for an example for a house like this one is the crawlspace,” Moore said. “As soon as I got under there, it was probably 60 degrees. I finally got a little bit of cooling for me. Got under there, performed my service on the unit, wasn't under there longer than 20 minutes got it taken care of, but it was a nice little place to cool down after being in the hot attic then outside working on the unit. That's my favorite application right there is that crawlspace.”

But even despite getting underneath that nice, cool crawlspace, the servicemen have to stay cool, just like any other outdoor worker, and staying hydrated is the most important.

“Taking a minute to slow down and getting something to drink, coming out of those attics when you need to when you need to take a break,” Moore said. “Sometimes you can get up there and working on an air handler or a furnace and get so overheated that you have to get down, cool down for a second just so you could take a break so you can refocus, get back up there and get what you need to accomplish. So just staying hydrated and making sure that you are not overworking yourself because this heat is bad for anybody.”