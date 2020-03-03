Future of W.Va. minor league baseball still in doubt

The baseball season begins in just more than a month for the West Virginia Power. Concerns remain that the 2020 season might be the team's last playing in Charleston.

Appalachian Power Park preparing for what might be its final season as the home of the West Virginia Power.

"This year is business as usual," Power broadcast and media relations manager David Kahn said. "What happens in the future is going to happen in the future, but for right now we are here and we are playing baseball this season."

Kahn said negotiations are still ongoing between Major League Baseball and its minor league affiliates. Under a proposal MLB announced last fall, around a quarter of minor league teams would be eliminated, including the Power.

"To try to take that away from a local community like Major League Baseball is trying to do, not only is it unfair to the communities because we don't have direct access to a Major League Baseball team, but it is also heartbreaking to think that there might not be baseball for these next generations to come up with," Charleston chief of staff Matt Sutton said.

Since the proposal was released, Charleston City Council, the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate have all passed resolutions in support of the team.

"It shows how big of a community really supports baseball in the city, and really loves baseball," Kahn said. "And how much baseball has become an essence of the city of Charleston."

The Power directly provides more than $3 million to the city each year, Kahn said. The team also participates in many community and charity events.

"There is not really a dollar amount that you can put on the priceless memories of a kid getting to go to a baseball game with their grandfather or their mother or their father," Sutton, who grew up going to games at the old Watt Powell Park, said. "That stuff is priceless."

The city is investing in the ballpark to meet and exceed MLB expectations while they review what teams to possibly eliminate, Sutton said. That includes new dining facilities, umpire locker rooms and more.

The team has also made alterations to its promotion schedule for the upcoming season, Kahn said. Firework nights will now be on Saturdays and giveaways will be on Fridays. Popular theme nights including Pride Night, African-American Heritage Night and Redneck Night will also return this season, Kahn said.

"The biggest thing people in Charleston can do is show up for games this year," Sutton said. "Everyone needs to come out and support the Power because this is going to be an ongoing conversation for the rest of the year. We need to come together to support the West Virginia Power to show that it is too valuable to the city of Charleston for MLB to even consider taking away our team."

Opening night is set for April 9, 2020. Tickets will go on sale next week.

This will be the team's second season as a Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

